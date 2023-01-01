Showcasing the works of the adjoining, eponymous high-end furniture manufacturer, Vitra Campus comprises the dazzling Vitra Design Museum (of Guggenheim Bilbao architect Frank Gehry fame), the Vitra Haus, the Vitra Schaudepot (both by Herzog & de Meuron) and an ever-expanding bevy of installations by cutting-edge architects and designers, including Carsten Höller's whimsical, corkscrewing 30m-high Vitra Slide. Visiting is a must for serious lovers of architecture and industrial and interior design. Save your pennies and suitcase space for ubercool souvenirs.

Two-hour architecture tours run at 11.30am and 1pm. The campus is located just across the German border, in Weil am Rhein. To get here, take tram 8 from SBB Basel station, Barfüsserplatz or Claraplatz to the terminus at Weil am Rhein Bahnhof/Zentrum, or walk the Rehberger-Weg.