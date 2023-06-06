Basel

Overview

Historically, Basel's position astride the mighty Rhine has contributed to its growth as a key trade and transport hub. Today, it's a global centre for the pharmaceutical industry – titans Roche and Novartis are both headquartered here. But that's of little interest to the many thousands of art and architecture lovers who visit each year for the world-famous ART Basel festival and the city's wealth of galleries, museums and iconic buildings.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Augusta Raurica, a Roman archaeological site and an open-air museum in Switzerland.

    Augusta Raurica

    Basel

    About 17km east of Basel, on the Rhine's south bank, Switzerland’s largest Roman ruins are the last remnants of a colony founded in 43 BC, the population…

  • Beyerler Foundation Basel

    Fondation Beyeler

    Basel

    This astounding private-turned-public collection, assembled by former art dealers Hildy and Ernst Beyeler, is housed in a long, low, light-filled, open…

  • Kunstmuseum Basel in Basel, Switzerland.

    Kunstmuseum Basel

    Basel

    Housing the most comprehensive collection of public art in Switzerland, this superb fine arts museum reopened in mid-2016 after updates to the existing…

  • Vitra Campus

    Vitra Campus

    Basel

    Showcasing the works of the adjoining, eponymous high-end furniture manufacturer, Vitra Campus comprises the dazzling Vitra Design Museum (of Guggenheim…

  • Museum Jean Tinguely

    Museum Jean Tinguely

    Basel

    Designed by leading Ticino architect Mario Botta, this museum showcases the playful, mischievous and downright wacky artistic concoctions of sculptor…

  • Spielzeug Welten Museum Basel

    Spielzeug Welten Museum Basel

    Basel

    Adults and kids alike love this fascinating and lovingly curated fantasy land claiming the world’s biggest collection of teddy bears and a slew of…

  • Marktplatz

    Marktplatz

    Basel

    Begin exploring Basel's delightful medieval Old Town in the Marktplatz, dominated by the astonishingly vivid red facade of the 16th-century Rathaus. From…

  • Museum für Geschichte

    Museum für Geschichte

    Basel

    This flagship of three museums operating under the banner of 'Historisches Museum Basel' (Basel Historical Museum), which opened in 1894, is well worth a…

