Housing the most comprehensive collection of public art in Switzerland, this superb fine arts museum reopened in mid-2016 after updates to the existing galleries (Hauptbau) and construction of a new modernist wing (Neubau). It houses the world’s largest collection of Holbeins and a substantial collection of Renaissance and impressionist works among its thousands of pieces. The entrance price includes admission to the permanent collection – surcharges are applicable for visiting exhibits. Guided tours (from Sfr5) are available.

Entry includes admission to Kunstmuseum Basel | Gegenwart.