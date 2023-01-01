Augusta Raurica

About 17km east of Basel, on the Rhine's south bank, Switzerland’s largest Roman ruins are the last remnants of a colony founded in 43 BC, the population of which grew to 20,000 by the 2nd century AD. Today visitors can stroll at will through a hotchpotch of ruins, highlighted by one of the best-preserved Roman theatres in Central Europe. Take the S-bahn (S1) from Basel to Kaiseraugst (Sfr3.80, 11 minutes) then walk 10 minutes, following signs to the site.

At the entrance to the site, the Römermuseum is also well worth a visit for its authentically restored Roman house and its unparalleled 270-piece collection of antique silver.