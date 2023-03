This gorgeous little museum is an ensemble of art, architecture and botany, housing a cornucopia of French impressionist art in a stately home surrounded by beautifully landscaped gardens. For your very own déjeuner sur l'herbe, pre-order one of the museum's picnic baskets (Picknick-Korb) to enjoy out on the lawn (two-/four-person basket including museum admission Sfr110/200).