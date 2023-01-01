Set amid a working farm with gardens and orchards, Schloss Wildegg crowns a green hilltop about 12km northeast of Aarau. Guests can wander at liberty through the multistorey castle, which is filled top to bottom with original furniture and other possessions of the Effinger clan (yes, the Effinger clan…) dating back to 1483.

Trains connect Aarau to Wildegg (Sfr7, seven minutes). From Wildegg station take bus 380 or 381 (Sfr2.60, five minutes) to the castle's driveway, or walk (20 minutes on a signposted path).