Altstadt

Northwestern Switzerland

The Old Town is adorned by a fetching covered timber bridge (Holzbrücke), cobbled lanes and an assortment of step-gabled houses.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Rhine Falls with Laufen Castle in Neuhausen am Rheinfall.

    Rheinfall

    20.13 MILES

    Ensnared in wispy spray, the thunderous Rheinfall might not give Niagara much competition in height (23m), width (150m) or even flow of water (700 cu…

  • Augusta Raurica, a Roman archaeological site and an open-air museum in Switzerland.

    Augusta Raurica

    27.78 MILES

    About 17km east of Basel, on the Rhine's south bank, Switzerland’s largest Roman ruins are the last remnants of a colony founded in 43 BC, the population…

  • Chapel Bridge (KapellbrÃƒÂ¼cke).

    Kapellbrücke

    29.16 MILES

    You haven’t really been to Lucerne until you have strolled the creaky 14th-century Kapellbrücke, spanning the Reuss River in the Old Town. The octagonal…

  • Kloster Allerheiligen, a former Benedictine monastery in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

    Allerheiligen Münster

    21.66 MILES

    Completed in 1103, Schaffhausen’s cathedral is a rare, largely intact specimen of the Romanesque style in Switzerland. It opens to a beautifully simple…

  • Limmat, MÃƒÂ¼nsterbridge, FrauenmÃƒÂ¼nster church

    Fraumünster

    13.07 MILES

    This 13th-century church is renowned for its stunning stained-glass windows, designed by the Russian-Jewish master Marc Chagall (1887–1985), who executed…

  • The Munot medieval circular fortification in the center of Schaffhausen on the High Rhine in Switzerland.

    Munot

    21.86 MILES

    Steps lead up through terraced vineyards to this fine specimen of a 16th-century fortress. The unusual circular battlements were built with forced labour…

  • Zurich, Switzerland, November 14, 2019: Art museum Kunsthaus.; Shutterstock ID 1583236660; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial ; full: POI Image Update

    Kunsthaus

    13.32 MILES

    Zürich’s impressive fine-arts gallery boasts a rich collection of largely European art. It stretches from the Middle Ages through a mix of Old Masters to…

  • Sammlung Rosengart

    Sammlung Rosengart

    29.29 MILES

    Lucerne’s blockbuster cultural attraction is the Sammlung Rosengart, occupying a graceful neoclassical pile in the heart of town. It showcases the…

Nearby Northwestern Switzerland attractions

1. Stadtturm

0.04 MILES

This beautifully restored medieval tower is one of Switzerland's most impressive. You can only get inside as part of a city tour, conducted by Info Baden…

2. Schweizer Kindermuseum

0.28 MILES

Occupying 20 rooms of a former mansion, this hands-on museum with a focus on educating kids about genealogy and generations past is a fun, free-for-all…

3. Stiftung Langmatt

0.54 MILES

This gorgeous little museum is an ensemble of art, architecture and botany, housing a cornucopia of French impressionist art in a stately home surrounded…

4. Schloss Habsburg

6.01 MILES

This vertical stone fortress, 13km west of Baden, wouldn't be out of place in Arthurian legend or a Monty Python sketch. Schloss Habsburg was built in…

5. Schloss Wildegg

7.43 MILES

Set amid a working farm with gardens and orchards, Schloss Wildegg crowns a green hilltop about 12km northeast of Aarau. Guests can wander at liberty…

6. Schloss Lenzburg

8.3 MILES

Dominating a leafy hilltop above Lenzburg village, 14km east of Aarau, this attractive castle houses three museums inside its tower and one-time dungeon:…

7. Schweizer Finanz Museum

10.95 MILES

If you're intrigued to find out more about what makes Switzerland tick financially, this museum, which opened in Zürich-West in summer 2017, is bang on…

8. Museum für Gestaltung

11.13 MILES

Consistently impressive and wide-ranging, the revolving exhibitions at this design museum can include anything from works by classic photographers such as…