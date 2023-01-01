This vertical stone fortress, 13km west of Baden, wouldn't be out of place in Arthurian legend or a Monty Python sketch. Schloss Habsburg was built in 1020 and gave its name to a house that would become one of Europe’s greatest ruling dynasties. The Habsburgs soon outgrew the castle, despite its commanding views, and it changed hands many times until its acquisition by the canton in 1804. Today it houses administrative offices, a small museum and a small restaurant.

To get here catch a regional train from Baden to Brugg (Sfr7, eight minutes) then a 366 bus to Habsburg village (Sfr4.80, 10 minutes), from where it’s a 10-minute uphill walk to the fortress.