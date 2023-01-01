Schloss Lenzburg

Dominating a leafy hilltop above Lenzburg village, 14km east of Aarau, this attractive castle houses three museums inside its tower and one-time dungeon: the Wohnmuseum, featuring period furniture from medieval times to the 19th century; the Rittertum und Edel exhibit, which illuminates the culture of knighthood; and the Kindermuseum, a top-floor play area celebrating Fauchi, the castle's legendary baby dragon.

Catch a train from Aarau to Lenzburg (Sfr7, six minutes) then take bus 391 (Chf3.50, seven minutes) through Lenzburg village up to the castle.