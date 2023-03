In Rheinfelden you'll find the Feldschlösschen brewery, 18km east of Basel and housed in a 19th-century building with a name that means ‘little castle in the field’ – an accurate tag. Two-hour tours (in German) with beer tastings can be arranged. The brewery is a 10-minute walk from Rheinfelden train station.

Call ahead to see if you can tag along with an existing group (per person Sfr20).