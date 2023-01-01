Museum für Geschichte

This flagship of three museums operating under the banner of 'Historisches Museum Basel' (Basel Historical Museum), which opened in 1894, is well worth a look. Its diverse historical collection is one of the largest of its kind in Switzerland, attractively housed under the vaulted ceilings of the former Barfüsserkirche, and showcasing two millennia of applied arts, ceramics, weaponry and more. Highlights include 15th-century 'dance of death' mural fragments and a well-preserved 16th-century choir stall.