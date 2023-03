Begin exploring Basel's delightful medieval Old Town in the Marktplatz, dominated by the astonishingly vivid red facade of the 16th-century Rathaus. From here, climb 400m west along Spalenberg through the former artisans’ district to the 600-year-old Spalentor city gate, one of only three to survive the walls’ demolition in 1866. Along the way, linger in captivating lanes such as Spalenberg, Heuberg and Leonhardsberg, lined by impeccably maintained, centuries-old houses.