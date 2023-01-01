Sharp angles contrast with graceful swirls on Frank Gehry’s strikingly postmodern Vitra Design Museum. The blindingly white edifice hosts thought-provoking contemporary design exhibitions, including one in 2018 on seminal 20th-century designers Charles and Ray Eames. Buildings on the nearby Vitra campus, designed by prominent architects including Nicholas Grimshaw, Zaha Hadid and Alvaro Siza, can be visited on a two-hour architectural tour, held in English at 11.30am daily.

The museum is on the A5 to Basel, 65km south of Freiburg. Trains run frequently from Freiburg to Weil am Rhein (€23, 50 minutes).