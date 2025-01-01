Cayman Turtle Centre

Grand Cayman

LoginSave

This is essentially a sea-turtle petting zoo. There are lots of turtles swimming in tanks, and guests are invited to handle the young ones (Biologists believe physical contact with turtles causes them stress). If you pay for the 'adventure tour' you get access to an enclosed lagoon for swimming with the turtles, which has a few additional attractions. It's not much of a 'wildlife encounter,' as it's touted to be: you're better off snorkeling with wild sea turtles at Spotts Beach.

The center is better known as the Turtle Farm because most of its residents are eventually sold for meat. Considering the integral role of sea turtles in Caymanian history, culture and cuisine, there is obvious benefit to breeding turtles to meet the demand for the local delicacy and to reduce poaching of the endangered species.

The Turtle Center also tags and releases hatchlings and yearlings, with some evidence to suggest that the turtles can adapt and survive in the wild. The release program is highly publicized and celebrated, and the center says that it released 1300 turtles in 2018.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Cemetery Beach

    Cemetery Beach

    1.69 MILES

    Ask a local where they like to spend a sunny day and they will likely direct you to this gorgeous strip of sand at the northern end of Seven Mile Beach…

  • Smith's Cove

    Smith's Cove

    7.29 MILES

    Easily one of the best snorkeling spots on Grand Cayman, this series of coves has shallow, calm water, pretty rock formations and a nice variety of sea…

  • Visitors Center at Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park, Grand Cayman, Cayman Island

    Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park

    16.76 MILES

    Come here to see a veritable treasure trove of the island’s native species. A series of walking trails traverses the lovely landscaped gardens, which…

  • Leaning tree above calm turquoise sea, Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, West Indies, Caribbean, Central America

    Seven Mile Beach

    3.04 MILES

    Although it’s really only about 5½ miles long, this gorgeous strand has flawless white sand and crystal-blue waters – it's just as pretty as a postcard…

  • Starfish Point

    Starfish Point

    8.86 MILES

    Red-cushion sea stars dot this little patch of sand and sea, which can sometimes be crystal clear and sometimes murky and yellow, depending on what the…

  • Wreck of the 10 Sail Monument

    Wreck of the 10 Sail Monument

    21.81 MILES

    In 1794 a convoy of 10 British merchant ships wrecked on the reef off the East End. Local residents came to the aid of the convoy, rescuing all but eight…

  • Pedro St James

    Pedro St James

    11.35 MILES

    The island's oldest building, this Caribbean great house was built in 1780 by one of Cayman's founding families (with enslaved people doing the heavy…

  • Barkers National Park

    Barkers National Park

    3.13 MILES

    The first national park in the Caymans, Barkers combines low scrub, dense mangroves and long, sandy beaches. There are no amenities here, or even a sign…

View more attractions

Nearby Grand Cayman attractions

1. Hell

0.6 MILES

A hamlet with a big parking lot, this is an obligatory stop on many tours that coyly promise to ‘take you to Hell and back.’ The jagged ironshore…

2. Cemetery Beach

1.69 MILES

Ask a local where they like to spend a sunny day and they will likely direct you to this gorgeous strip of sand at the northern end of Seven Mile Beach…

3. Seven Mile Beach

3.04 MILES

Although it’s really only about 5½ miles long, this gorgeous strand has flawless white sand and crystal-blue waters – it's just as pretty as a postcard…

4. Barkers National Park

3.13 MILES

The first national park in the Caymans, Barkers combines low scrub, dense mangroves and long, sandy beaches. There are no amenities here, or even a sign…

5. Governor’s Beach

3.5 MILES

Tucked between resorts, the tree-shaded parking lot here opens onto a sweet section of Seven Mile Beach that is rarely crowded. There's a reason they call…

6. National Gallery of the Cayman Islands

5.03 MILES

This small-but-delightful museum offers a wonderful break from the sand and sun. The ground floor houses rotating exhibits, while the 2nd floor shows off…

7. Cayman Islands National Museum

6.27 MILES

The centerpiece of this small museum is the engaging 20-minute audiovisual presentation that provides an overview of the island's heritage. Natural and…

8. Ugland House

6.33 MILES

This nondescript five-story office building is the headquarters of international law firm Maples & Calder. It is also the registered address of more than…