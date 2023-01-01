Pedro St James

The island's oldest building, this Caribbean great house was built in 1780 by one of Cayman's founding families (with enslaved people doing the heavy lifting). Over the years the structure has served as jailhouse, courthouse and parliament building. It was here in 1831 that the decision was made in favor of a public vote for elected representatives. And here, in 1835, the Slavery Abolition Act was announced. Nowadays the house is fitted with antiques and reproductions to evoke the era.

In the theater a multimedia production recounts the history of the house, while the grounds are beautifully landscaped. A rum tasting spices things up. It's 4km west of Bodden Town proper.