Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park

Come here to see a veritable treasure trove of the island’s native species. A series of walking trails traverses the lovely landscaped gardens, which include a rainbow-themed Color Garden, the historical Heritage Garden with a traditional Caymanian house as its centerpiece, an orchid garden (in bloom in late May and June) and the longer woodland trail. The park is also an excellent birding destination.

Along the woodland trail, Blue Iguana Safari shows visitors a recovery and breeding program that is protecting and promoting this critically endangered species.