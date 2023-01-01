Barkers National Park

The first national park in the Caymans, Barkers combines low scrub, dense mangroves and long, sandy beaches. There are no amenities here, or even a sign indicating that you've entered the park. But it's a beautiful spot for cycling, horseback riding or kitesurfing. The beach is often deserted. Unfortunately, beach-cleanup crews have a hard time keeping up with the trash that the tide brings in.

Follow the road to Conch Point Rd (look for Pappagallo restaurant), then continue east on the gravel road and through the gate. Sandy roads wind through the park, sometimes veering off to the long, narrow beach along the reef-protected shore.