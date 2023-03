A hamlet with a big parking lot, this is an obligatory stop on many tours that coyly promise to ‘take you to Hell and back.’ The jagged ironshore landscape is vaguely intriguing, but it doesn't quite compensate for the the surrounding hokiness. The gift shop is well stocked with hellish T-shirts and there's usually someone in a devil costume who will pose for a photo. The main reason to stop is to send a postcard from Hell.