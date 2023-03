Although it’s really only about 5½ miles long, this gorgeous strand has flawless white sand and crystal-blue waters – it's just as pretty as a postcard. It's lined with resorts and vacation properties, but the beach itself is public. The main public beach-access point – just south of the Kimpton – has a big parking lot, a playground, beach volleyball and lounge-chair rental, with beach bars and plenty of other diversions nearby. Crowded but fun.