Starfish Point

Red-cushion sea stars dot this little patch of sand and sea, which can sometimes be crystal clear and sometimes murky and yellow, depending on what the current's dragging in. Soaking in a foot of water all along the beach, the starfish are easy to spot from above the surface, with or without snorkel gear. Just don't lift them out of the water, as this can kill the sensitive creatures.

This area once felt secluded and tranquil, but these days snorkel tours full of cruise-ship passengers regularly show up. There's a new 'jungle float' complete with trampolines and a waterslide, and a food boat parks near the shore, serving tasty seafood and sandwiches all day every day.

To get there, drive past Rum Point and take Water Cay Rd as far as it goes.