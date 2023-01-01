Hakata Machiya Furusato-kan

Spread over three machiya (traditional Japanese townhouses), this folk museum re-creates a Hakata nagare (neighbourhood unit) from the late Meiji era. Inside the replica buildings, artisans are frequently on hand offering demonstrations of local crafts, and galleries show historical photographs and displays of traditional Hakata culture (festivals, crafts and performing arts), as well as recordings (more like lessons) of the impenetrable Hakata-ben dialect. The gift shop has an interesting selection of traditional toys and reasonably priced crafts.