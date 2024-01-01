Hakata Traditional Craft & Design Museum

This compact museum displays stellar examples of local crafts, Hakata-ori textiles, Hakata ningyō (Hakata dolls), papier-mâché Daruma and lion figures, tops, arrows, and more. Videos help explain some production process. It's steps from the Kushida-jinja shrine.
