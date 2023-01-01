Kyūshū National Museum

Built into the tranquil eastern hills of Dazaifu and reached through more escalators than can be found at the average airport, this striking structure (built 2005) resembles a massive space station and chronicles the cultural flow between Asia and Kyūshū (and, by extension, the rest of Japan). The permanent, 1500-sq-metre 'Cultural Exchange Exhibition' on the 4th floor includes priceless pieces from across the continent; English signage and an audioguide help illuminate it all. A must-visit for architecture and history buffs.

There are often high-profile special exhibitions of Japanese and Western art. There's also a wonderful, family-friendly 'please touch' section called Ajippa, and a cool shop with items from across Asia.

The building's architect was Kiyonori Kikutake (1928–2011), a native of Fukuoka Prefecture whose many other notable buildings include the Osaka Expo Tower and the Edo-Tokyo Museum.