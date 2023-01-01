Ōhori-kōen Japanese Garden

Set within the expansive grounds of Ōhori-kōen, adjacent to the remains of Fukuoka's once-grand castle, this traditional (though constructed in 1984) 12,000-sq-metre Japanese garden boasts a beautiful main pond, streams and a waterfall, a dry garden and a traditional teahouse, all within a border of whitewashed traditional walls. The design is by one of Japan's most famous 20th-century garden masters, Nakane Kinsaku, whose other works include the gardens at Kyoto's Nijo-jō and the Adachi Museum in Shimane-ken.