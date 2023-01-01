Tachiarai Heiwa Kinenkan

Near the former Tachiarai airfield, one of the most important airfields of Japan's Imperial Army, this museum shows the rigorous training Japanese fighter pilots endured. English signage is basic, but the artefacts (such as uniforms, medals and gold-plated sake cups) are evocative. The centrepiece is a jet fighter shot down during the war and recovered from Hakata Bay in 1996. The museum also memorialises kamikaze pilots and townspeople who died during a USAF B-29 bombing on 27 March 1945.

It's about a five-minute walk from Tachiarai station on the private Amagi Railway.