This intimate temple dates from 761 and was one of the most important Buddhist ordination monasteries in Japan. Combine it with a visit to the more impressive Kanzeon-ji next door. Both are reachable by bus (¥100) or about a 20-minute walk from Dazaifu Station.
Kaidan-in
Kyūshū
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.93 MILES
Among the countless visitors to the grand, sprawling Tenman-gū – shrine and burial place of poet-scholar Tenman Tenjin – are students making offerings and…
1.05 MILES
Built into the tranquil eastern hills of Dazaifu and reached through more escalators than can be found at the average airport, this striking structure …
8.33 MILES
Spread over three machiya (traditional Japanese townhouses), this folk museum re-creates a Hakata nagare (neighbourhood unit) from the late Meiji era…
8.62 MILES
On the upper floors of the Hakata Riverain mall, this large museum houses the world-renowned Asia Gallery, and additional galleries for special…
9.43 MILES
Set within the expansive grounds of Ōhori-kōen, adjacent to the remains of Fukuoka's once-grand castle, this traditional (though constructed in 1984) 12…
9.08 MILES
Near the former Tachiarai airfield, one of the most important airfields of Japan's Imperial Army, this museum shows the rigorous training Japanese fighter…
7.94 MILES
This small but pretty garden and teahouse was built by a Meiji-era merchant in 1906 and offers a couple of paths, a rushing waterfall and tea ceremony. In…
0.03 MILES
In the woods, nestled among rice paddies and reachable by bus (¥100) or about a 20-minute walk from Dazaifu Station, this rustic temple dates from 746,…
Nearby Kyūshū attractions
0.03 MILES
In the woods, nestled among rice paddies and reachable by bus (¥100) or about a 20-minute walk from Dazaifu Station, this rustic temple dates from 746,…
0.08 MILES
At this mid-20th-century hall within the Kanzeon-ji grounds, of particular note is the wooden statuary from the 10th to 12th centuries. Many items show…
0.28 MILES
The hall displays finds from local archaeological excavations. Nearby are the Tofurō ruins (都府楼) of ancient government buildings.
0.81 MILES
Tucked away between Dazaifu Station and the Kyūshū National Museum, this small temple has an exquisite jewel of a Zen garden. It's a peaceful contrast to…
0.93 MILES
Among the countless visitors to the grand, sprawling Tenman-gū – shrine and burial place of poet-scholar Tenman Tenjin – are students making offerings and…
0.93 MILES
On the grounds of the Tenman-gū shrine, many historical and religious objects related to Tenman Tenjin are on display in this classic museum, including…
0.94 MILES
The life story of Sugawara-no-Michizane is told here in dioramas using Hakata ningyō (dolls). It's not easy to digest if you're not a Japanese speaker,…
1.05 MILES
Built into the tranquil eastern hills of Dazaifu and reached through more escalators than can be found at the average airport, this striking structure …