Kaidan-in

Kyūshū

This intimate temple dates from 761 and was one of the most important Buddhist ordination monasteries in Japan. Combine it with a visit to the more impressive Kanzeon-ji next door. Both are reachable by bus (¥100) or about a 20-minute walk from Dazaifu Station.

