A 15-minute ferry ride from Fukuoka, pretty Nokonoshima mixes natural and artificial parks. The latter, popular Island Park, has a swimming beach, seasonal wildflower fields, huts selling crafts, and sweeping ocean views. Bicycle rental (¥300/1000 per hour/day) and English maps are available at Noko Market (のこの市) by the ferry dock. Buses 300 and 301 depart frequently from Nishitetsu Tenjin bus terminal (¥360, 20 minutes) for Meinohama Municipal Ferry Port (not to be confused with Meinohama on the subway line).