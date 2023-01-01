Fukuoka-jō & Ōhori-kōen

Only the walls of Fukuoka-jō (Fukuoka Castle) remain, but the castle's hilltop site (Maizuru-kōen) provides good panoramas of the city and great views of aircraft landing at nearby Fukuoka Airport.

Ōhori-kōen, an expansive park and pond (once part of the castle's moat system), is adjacent to the castle grounds. It has a traditionally styled Japanese garden, a more recent construction (1984), set around a pond with stone gardens and a teahouse.

Nearby, the Fukuoka Art Museum, closed for renovation until 2019, has ancient pottery and Buddhist guardians, as well as works by Basquiat, Brancusi, Rothko and Warhol.