The intimate Kushida-jinja, municipal Shintō shrine of Hakata, traces its history to AD 757 and sponsors the Hakata Gion Yamakasa Matsuri, in which storeys-high floats make their way through the streets. There's a float visible outside that's well worth a gawk. A one-room local-history museum has many displays about the festival, as well as swords, ancient pottery and more.