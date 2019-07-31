Tirana

Lively, colourful Tirana is where this tiny nation's hopes and dreams coalesce into a vibrant whirl of traffic, brash consumerism and unfettered fun. Having undergone a transformation of extraordinary proportions since awaking from its communist slumber in the early 1990s, Tirana's centre is now unrecognisable from those grey days, with buildings painted in primary colours, and public squares and pedestrianised streets that are a pleasure to wander.

  Bunk'Art

    Bunk'Art

    Tirana

    This fantastic conversion – from a massive Cold War bunker on the outskirts of Tirana into a history and contemporary art museum – is Albania's most…

  Skanderberg equestrian statue in Skanderberg Square and the National History Museum.

    National History Museum

    Tirana

    The largest museum in Albania holds many of the country's archaeological treasures and a replica of Skanderbeg's massive sword (how he held it, rode his…

  • Albania, Tirane, Tirana. National Art Gallery exterior facade with advertising for photography exhibition.

    National Gallery of Arts

    Tirana

    Tracing the relatively brief history of Albanian painting from the early 19th century to the present day, this beautiful space also holds temporary…

  Mt Dajti National Park

    Mt Dajti National Park

    Tirana

    Just 25km east of Tirana is Mt Dajti National Park. It is the most accessible mountain in the country, and many locals go there to escape the city rush…

  Sheshi Skënderbej

    Sheshi Skënderbej

    Tirana

    Sheshi Skënderbej is the best place to start witnessing Tirana's daily goings-on. Until it was pulled down by an angry mob in 1991, a 10m-high bronze…

  • TIRANA, ALBANIA - 2013/09/06: Front of Enver Hoxha's former residence in Tirana, Albania. (Photo by Dominic Dudley/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

    Former Residence of Enver Hoxha

    Tirana

    This simple three-storey villa was the home of Albanian dictator Enver Hoxha for decades, and his wife continued to live here for years after his death in…

  • Adults and children climbing up the side of the Pyramid building that housed the former Enver Hoxha Museum, Tirana, Albania, Eastern Europe

    Pyramid

    Tirana

    Designed by Enver Hoxha's daughter and son-in-law and completed in 1988, this monstrously unattractive building was formerly the Enver Hoxha Museum and…

  • TIRANA, ALBANIA - JULY 29,2014 - Et'hem Bey Mosque and Tirana Clock Tower. Tirana is capital of Albania.; Shutterstock ID 210373570; Your name (First / Last): Brana Vladisavljevic; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Tirana BiE 2018

    Et'hem Bey Mosque

    Tirana

    To one side of Sheshi Skënderbej, the 1789–1823 Et'hem Bey Mosque was spared destruction during the atheism campaign of the late 1960s because of its…

A detailed account of how one writer spent three days in this vibrant European capital for under $400 per person.

Budget Travel

Total Trip: what I spent over a (very) affordable long weekend in Tirana, Albania

Aug 23, 2023 • 7 min read

