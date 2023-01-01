Museo Ferrari

Each year, hundreds of thousands of petrolheads make the pilgrimage to this museum in Maranello, Ferrari's home town. They come here to obsess over the world's largest collection of Ferraris, including revolving exhibits featuring 40 to 45 landmark Ferrari models (changed once or twice per year) such as our favourite: the 1960s-era baby-blue 250 GT Berlinetta SWB (close second: a clay model of Eric Clapton's bespoke SP12 EC). An ever-changing Formula 1 exhibit is also a staple.

For an extra €25, you can get behind the wheel on a seven-minute, remarkably realistic F1 simulator ride. Just down the road, the company factory is off-limits to the 99.9% of the world’s population that doesn’t own a Ferrari, though shuttle-bus tours of the Fiorano track and along the Viale Enzo Ferrari boulevard in the factory complex are offered. The newer entrance lobby includes an Illy cafe and Italy's only Motor Valley–specialised IAT (tourist information centre). A shuttle bus (€12) links the museum to Modena's train station and the Museo Enzo Ferrari nine times daily.