Reconstructed between 1475 and1518, the San Pietro Apostolo monastery is one of the city's most important Renaissance relics and notable for several interior highlights. Six large terracotta statues sculpted by Antonio Begarelli, often touted as the 'Michaelangelo of Terracota', flank the central nave. The church's original altar, also Begerelli's handiwork, was moved side right after his death in 1565 (becoming his tomb and final work). The restored monumental organ dates to 1538 and features fresco-adorned doors by Raffaello disciple Pellegrino Aretusi.

Ask the monks to open the sacristies. They contain strikingly preserved 16th-century wooden inlay work across from the entrance (the others are more modern). In the second sacristy, don't miss the supposed silver-encased mummified right foot of Mary Magdalene – it's creepy, though the monks prefer the term 'precious'. The abbey also contains Modena's only Renaissance cloister, set for renovation soon. The shop here is also worth popping into – it contains monastic products from all over Italy, such as wine, balsamic vinegar, beer and cosmetics.