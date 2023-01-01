Tucked down an alley along the left side of the cathedral, the duomo's side-by-side museums operate like two exhibitions within the same space. Musei del Duomo focuses on religious artefacts belonging to San Geminianus, the patron saint of Modena, including his portable altar dating to 1106. Museo Lapidario displays more captivating stonework by famed 12th-century sculptor Wiligelmo, as well as eight monstrous metopes by an unidentified sculptor who probably worked in Wiligelmo's workshop, which graced the duomo's rooftop until 1948.