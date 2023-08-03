Modena

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Balsamic vinegar barrels in a Modenese attic - Modena, Emilia-Romagna

Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images

Overview

If Italy were a meal, Modena would be the main course. Here, on the flat plains of the slow-flowing Po, lies one of the nation's great gastronomic centres, the creative force behind real balsamic vinegar, giant tortellini stuffed with tantalising fillings, and sparkling Lambrusco wine. It boasts backstreets crammed with some of the best restaurants no one's ever heard of, and one, Osteria Francescana, that everybody's heard of – it was awarded top spot on the coveted 'World's 50 Best Restaurants' list in 2016, and again in 2018, the first Italian restaurant to nab the honour.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Duomo

    Duomo

    Modena

    Modena's celebrated duomo combines the austerity of the Dark Ages with throwback traditions from the Romans in a style known as Romanesque. The church…

  • May 2022 Modena, Italy: Tower Ghirlandina and the facade of the Duomo Modena across the blue sky from beneath on the square piazza della Torre on a sunny day 1396874400 la ghirlandina, torre, marble, dome, duomo di modena, from beneath, building, square, piazza della torre, travel destination, blu sky, sunny day, flags, historic, culture, buildings, urban, exterior, stone, view, landmark

    Torre Ghirlandina

    Modena

    Rising behind the cathedral is this early-13th-century 87m tower topped with a slender Gothic spire, named after Seville's famous 'Giralda' in the early…

  • Palazzo Ducale

    Palazzo Ducale

    Modena

    Construction began in 1634 on this massive palace, a baroque masterpiece that absolutely dominates the northeast end of Modena's historic centre. Today,…

  • Abbazia di San Pietro Apostolo

    Abbazia di San Pietro Apostolo

    Modena

    Reconstructed between 1475 and1518, the San Pietro Apostolo monastery is one of the city's most important Renaissance relics and notable for several…

  • Casa Museo Luciano Pavarotti

    Casa Museo Luciano Pavarotti

    Modena

    Legendary tenor Luciano Pavarotti's final home is prettily perched in the Modenese countryside 8.5km southeast of the city. The building was turned into a…

  • Museo Enzo Ferrari

    Museo Enzo Ferrari

    Modena

    While Maranello’s Museo Ferrari focuses on the supersonic cars, this museum near Modena's train station, inaugurated in 2012, celebrates Signor Enzo…

  • Acetaia Giusti

    Acetaia Giusti

    Modena

    Modena's oldest balsamic vinegar producer (since 1605) is also one of the best and most dependable to visit, with six one-hour English tours daily (9.30am…

  • Maserati

    Maserati

    Modena

    Maserati's sleek showroom displays a few oft-changing cars (historic and new), several engines and body frames, a scale-model of the brand's evolution and…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Modena

History

7 of the world's most expensive restaurants

Oct 21, 2019 • 4 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Modena with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Modena