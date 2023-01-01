Museo Enzo Ferrari

While Maranello’s Museo Ferrari focuses on the supersonic cars, this museum near Modena's train station, inaugurated in 2012, celebrates Signor Enzo Ferrari himself. The memorabilia is cleverly juxtaposed in two separate buildings. The traditional house where Enzo was born in 1898 includes the Museum of Engines, while a slick curvaceous modern building painted in bright ‘Modena yellow’ acts as a gigantic car showroom, with plenty of Ferraris to gawp at, though specific vehicles and exhibition themes change yearly.

A shuttle bus (day pass €12) connects to Modena's train station and the Maranello museum six times daily between 9.40am and 5pm (last bus back at 6pm).