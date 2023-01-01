Maserati's sleek showroom displays a few oft-changing cars (historic and new), several engines and body frames, a scale-model of the brand's evolution and a shop (shoes, signed vintage car-race posters and other paraphernalia). Aficionados of the four-wheeled arts might want to sign on for a newly introduced factory tour (€35; free for Maserati owners), available 9.30am to 12.30pm and 2pm to 5pm Monday to Friday. Reservations required in advance via email or Modenatur.

At least one Saturday per month, free guided tours of the showroom are given. Check the schedule with Modenatur.