Behind its elegant facade, Modena's 17th-century town hall offers several historic rooms for visitors to explore; in addition to incredible frescoed ceilings, don't miss the stolen oaken bucket in the Camerino dei Confirmati, pinched from Bologna in 1325! If possible, schedule your visit to coincide with tours of the palace's balsamic-vinegar-making facility, which take place on Friday afternoons, Saturdays and Sundays (€2); book at the tourist office.