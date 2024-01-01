Museo della Figurina

A nostalgic journey back in time for any kid who ever owned a Panini football sticker collection, this geeky museum is tucked away upstairs in the Palazzo Santa Margherita. It displays that precious Paolo Rossi sticker that cruelly eluded you in 1982, along with numerous other card collections, calendars and scrapbooks.
Modena
