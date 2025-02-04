With gardens and meadows in bloom, festivals in full swing, days warming up nicely and crowds still precious few, spring in Italy is an absolute delight. Here locals are out enjoying piazza-side aperitivi (pre-dinner drinks), smugly soaking in those first precious rays, while much of Europe is still huddled up indoors.

OK, so the sea might still be a tad chilly but, other than that, spring is a far better season to tour Italy than summer – room rates and flights are cheaper, cities like Rome, Venice and Naples are less crowded, and the weather is perfect for embracing the outdoors on hikes along the coast or into the cypress-studded hills.

Whether you’re planning a culture-loaded city break, a sunny stint in the south or a late-season ski, we have plenty to inspire you here, broken down by month to show you what you can expect from the weather. Read on to find the right trip to suit you in spring 2025.

March

Rome

Best for crowd-free sightseeing

With a whisper of spring on the breeze, trees starting to flower and days getting longer, brighter and warmer, with highs of 17°C (63°F), March is a terrific month to see Rome. Cheaper flights and hotel rooms further sweeten the deal. As the city shakes off winter and the sun frequently shows its face, this is a great month for exploring, with none of the heat and crowds of summer. You won’t have to line up for hours to see blockbusters like the Vatican Museums, home to Michelangelo’s stunningly frescoed Sistine Chapel, the Colosseum where gladiators once did bloody battle, and the showstopping temples and basilicas of the Roman Forum.

The parks are glorious now, too, sprinkled with the confetti of pink cherry blossom. Especially lovely is the Parco Centrale del Lago, south of the center, with its many cherry trees gifted by Tokyo in 1959 as a symbol of friendship. Embrace the ritual of hanami (flower viewing) by packing a picnic and going for a wander around the lake.

The Dolomites' slopes are still covered in snow in March. Boerescu/Shutterstock

Dolomites

Best for a late-season ski

The flakes are still falling thick and fast in the Dolomites that razor across Italy’s northeast, spanning the provinces of Trentino and Alto Adige and nudging into Veneto. With temperatures hitting highs of -3°C (27°F) and lows of -10°C (14°F), it’s still cold enough to get a proper blanket of snow for skiing, snowboarding, freeriding and cross-country. In March, resorts are quieter, longer days equal more time on the slopes, lift lines are shorter, crowds are few and the warmth of the spring sun makes alfresco post-ski drinks more enticing. The crisp light and fiery pink-gold sunsets also make March a brilliantly photogenic time to visit.

The one every experienced skier wants to nail is the Sella Ronda, an epic, day-long, 40km (25-mile) marathon of a ski around the Gruppo di Sella mountain range, ticking off four beautiful valleys: Val Gardena, Val Badia, Arabba and Val di Fassa, and capping out at 3151m-high (10,338ft) Piz Boé. The Dolomiti Superski pass, covering 1200km (746 miles) of slopes and 12 ski resorts, lets you dive deep into the winter powder.

See Agrigento's Valley of the Temples under springtime sunshine in Sicily. Majonit/Shutterstock

Sicily

Best for early spring sun

Forget snow and bring on the sun, you say? As far south in Italy as you can go without dropping off the map and washing up on the shores of North Africa, Sicily is slowly heating up in March, with highs of 20°C (68°F) that let you finally ditch the coat and pop on a T-shirt. Make a beeline for Agrigento on the second week in March and you’re in for a floral treat, as the medieval town celebrates almond blossom trees in white bloom with a festival of traditional costume, music and dance.

Precipitating the Easter holidays and the crazy summer rush, March is a fabulous month to really explore Italy’s biggest island. Now is a cracking time to dig culturally deep: rewind to ancient Greece at the UNESCO World Heritage Valley of the Temples in Agrigento, marvel at Byzantine mosaics in Palermo’s Cappella Palatina and gawp at Arab-Norman architecture in castle-topped Cefalù.

While lingering ice might rule out an ascent of 3326m-high (10,912ft) Mt Etna, the smoking volcano never looks prettier than in the sharp light of March, with its snow cap glinting under flawless blue skies. For an uplifting spring walk, turn your focus instead to Sicily's smolderingly beautiful Aeolian Islands. Cliff-rimmed Lipari has ravishing coastal hikes, and later in the month you can puff up to the summit of Stromboli to admire the crater’s fireworks.

Visit Florence in spring and you won't have to jostle with crowds at unmissable sights. Getty Images

April

Florence

Best for Easter festivities

Tuscany’s Renaissance knockout of a capital, Florence, gets way too much love in summer, when the medieval Ponte Vecchio heaves under the weight of tourist feet and you have to elbow your way through the masses to snatch a glimpse of Florentine masters at the Galleria degli Uffizi. It’s a much cooler, calmer picture in April, an ideal month to visit with temperatures hovering around a pleasantly warm 20°C (68°F) and locals spilling out onto sidewalk cafes. Go now and you won’t have to jostle with crowds at unmissable sights like the Duomo, a vision in polychrome marble, crowned by Filippo Brunelleschi's red-tiled cupola.

Florence’s gardens never look prettier than in April. Head to 17th-century Villa e Giardino Bardini for azaleas and peonies flowering, and to see its much-photographed wisteria pergola hazed with delicate blooms. Another botanical wonder, just off the Piazzale Michelangelo, is the Giardino dell’Iris, a blaze of purple irises in April.

Easter Sunday goes off with a bang in Florence and the whole city fizzes with excitement at the 500-year-old tradition of the Scoppio del Carro (Explosion of the Cart). An antique, 9m-high (30ft) cart is hauled through the centro storico (historic center) by flower-wreathed white oxen, accompanied by flag-waving, drum-banging locals in folk dress. The cart is then lit and explodes in a spectacular display of fireworks on Piazza del Duomo. Also marking the start of the harvest season Maggio Musicale Fiorentino hits the high notes, bringing a cracking line-up of classical music, theater, opera, jazz and dance to the stage that spills into the following months.

Be smitten by picturesque lakeside towns, like Cannobio on the shores of Lake Maggiore. Federica Grassi/Getty Images

Lago Maggiore

Best for spring flowers

Kissing the Swiss border and with views of the not-so-distant, snow-capped Alps, Lago Maggiore is a heart-racing beauty. Thickly wooded mountains tower above sapphire-blue waters, lush botanical gardens, terracotta-roofed towns and opulent belle-époque villas. April is particularly dreamy, with few of the crowds that swamp the lakeshores in summer and highs of 17°C (63°F). You’ll be immediately smitten by the likes of alley-woven Cannobio, pure picture-book stuff, and Angera, topped off by a medieval castle.

Devise your own tour of the lake’s most dazzling gardens, perhaps beginning with a passeggiata (early evening stroll) along the elegant waterfront in Stresa, which is a riot of spring blooms. From here, it’s a quick, startlingly scenic ferry ride over to the Borromean Islands and Palazzo Borromeo, where ten tiers of terraced gardens fan out around a baroque palace. In April, the gardens froth with azaleas, tulips, camelias, rhododendrons and violets.

For more floral magic, head to Verbania on the lake’s western shore to see tens of thousands of tulips erupt in multicolored bloom at the mid-April Settimana del Tulipano (Tulip Week) at the late-19th-century Villa Taranto

Venice in April is generally sunny and mild. Gozzoli/Shutterstock

Venice

Best for springtime romance

Come to Venice in summer and you can’t see the canals for the daytrippers posing on their banks. But that doesn’t mean you should rule out this showstopping floating city of marble palaces and grand piazzas entirely. While you should bring a brolly for the odd shower, days in April are generally sunnier and warmer, with clement highs of 17°C (63°F). Magnolias, mimosa and wisteria are bringing pops of color and perfume to gardens. And if you dodge the Easter holidays, you can score surprisingly good deals on flights and hotels.

Less frenetic than peak summer, April provides a less-touristy flavor of Venice, whether you’re planning boat trips across the lagoon to the photogenic islets of Murano and Burano, or a romp of the trophy sights, from the mosaic-clad majesty of Basilica di San Marco to the palazzo-studded Grand Canal and Venetian master-slung Gallerie dell’Accademia. The little moments are memorable, too – morning espresso as the gondoliers call or pre-dinner prosecco at a bacaro (bar) as the setting sun paints Venice peach-pink.

The Festa di San Marco (St Mark’s Day) on April 25 is a joyous affair, honoring the city’s patron saint with feasting, masses and parades. It’s also a festival of love, with men wooing the women they love with bócolo (red rosebuds).

1314532948 agricultural country, apennine mountains, asteraceae, beauty of nature, blooming, colour, field, landscape, nobody, poppy, poppy family, scenics

May

Umbria

Best for hiking and biking

When winter snows melt from the summits of the Apennines, they give way to the springtime eruption of wildflowers in Umbria, right in Italy’s green heart. While high-altitude hikes in the Alps are still off the cards in May, the weather here is ideal for hiking and mountain-biking, with high temperatures of 21°C (70°F). If you’re a fan of pretty blooms, the unmissable is the Piano Grande (Great Plain) of Castelluccio in the shadow of the Sibillini Mountains. May ushers in peak flowering time, with a riot of poppies, cornflowers, tulips, daisies, crocuses and narcissi turning the slopes red, blue, gold, violet and white to create a Monet-like scene. The trail-woven Parco Nazionale dei Monti Sibillini rippling north is also perfect for striking out into the mountainous wilds.

Visit in early May and you should also make the pilgrimage to Assisi and its UNESCO-listed Basilica di San Francesco, following in St Francis’ saintly footsteps. The Festa di Calendimaggio ramps up the town’s cultural appeal with flamboyant costumed parades, flag waving, jousting and other medieval fun.

Umbrian capital Perugia always impresses with its higgledy-piggledy medieval center of piazzas, arched stairways, Gothic palazzi and the Galleria Nazionale dell'Umbria, where Pinturicchio and Perugino masterpieces hang. May is a largely crowd-free time to enjoy them. Come on the third weekend in the month to experience Porchettiamo in Perugia, where porchetta (roast pork) sandwiches are paired with craft beers, DJs, concerts and good vibes.

Cinque Terre villages like Vernazza (pictured) are sweetly perfumed in the month of May. Andrii Marushchynets/Shutterstock

Cinque Terre

Best for cliff-top lookouts and lemons

All of Italy is lovely, but the beauty goes right off the scale in Cinque Terre, a UNESCO World Heritage site packing in some of the most bewitching coastal scenery on the planet. Five candy-colored fishing villages precariously perch atop high cliffs that sheer down to rocky coves, bobbing boats and the brilliant blue Ligurian Sea. And in the warm, sweetly-perfumed month of May, you can still avoid swarms of summer day-trippers.

The weather is perfect for coastal walks in May, with highs of around 22°C (72°F). The stunner is the 8.5km (5.2-mile) Sentiero Azzurro (Blue Trail), stitching together all five villages as it teeters along the cliffs, past vines, olive groves, forests and terraced hillsides. The route is best walked east to west, from Riomaggiore to Monterosso. For extra zest, time your visit for the third weekend in May to catch Monterosso’s Sagra del Limone, celebrating all things lemon, with producers selling everything from lemon cake to limoncello (lemon liqueur), streets and steps adorned with lemons and a competition to find the biggest lemon of the lot.

Visit Naples in spring to avoid the crowds and sizzling temperatures of summer. Pawel Uchorczak/Shutterstock

Naples

Best for food, art and festivals

Hot, feisty, crackling with energy and capped off by a whopping volcano, Mt Vesuvius, Naples smolders with beauty and grabs life with both hands. This is the Italy of your wildest dreams, with some of the country’s best pizza, pasta and espresso, piazza life and a joyous feast of palaces and art. In summer, its moped-clogged, tourist-trampled streets and heat can be overwhelming. Much better, then, to get in early and visit in May instead, when temperatures max out at 26°C (79°F) and crowds are fewer.

Now’s the month to hit street and farmers markets, where stalls are piled high with sweet, ripe cherries, cipollotto nocerino (spring onions), artichokes and asparagus, many of which you’ll also find on restaurant menus. Fill a basket with gorgeous produce and picnic under flowering magnolia trees at the Orto Botanico.

May also packs a serious cultural punch as the city hosts the Maggio dei Monumenti festival, an entire month of concerts, performances, exhibitions and guided tours across Naples. Many historical and architectural sites that are usually off limits to visitors now throw open their doors for free, too.