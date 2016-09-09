Welcome to Cefalù
You won't be alone in admiring Cefalù's honey-hued stone buildings, mosaic-adorned cathedral and dramatic mountain backdrop; during summer, holidaymakers from all over Europe flock here to relax in resort hotels, stroll the narrow cobbled streets and sun themselves on the long sandy beach.
The town is perfectly suited to slow, pedestrianised exploration. The little port is lined with fishing boats and populated with fishermen who can be observed maintaining their boats, mending their nets and discussing the day's catch. The lungomare (seafront promenade) is popular for the passeggiata (evening stroll), as is the main street, Corso Ruggero.
Top experiences in Cefalù
Cefalù activities
Monreale And Cefalù Half Day Excursion
Monreale and Cefalù are two cities part of the Arab-Norman Itinerary of Unesco. We start the tour with one hour Stop in Monreale where you will have a free visit of the Cathedral and the Cloister. Photo Stop of the town of Palermo from the top of Monreale.After a drive along the northeast coast, the tour will arrive in Cefalù in one hour.In Cefalù there will be 2 hours free visit to the Duomo, the Osterio Magno, Porta Terra square, Medieval lavatory, Mandralisca Museum and the historical centre. After visiting Cefalu, back to Palermo and the driver will drop you off to your hotelPlease note that the guide is included with a minimum of 13 passengers.
Palermo and Cefalù Day Trip from Taormina
Meet your guide at the Bus Terminal of Taormina and board your air-conditioned coach for your journey west across the island to Palermo, Sicily’s main town. Relax and admire the scenery as you travel, arriving in Palermo after roughly three hours on the road.Stretch your legs on a walking tour of the city center – an area teeming with impressive art and ruins. Hear the history of the Arab-Norman monuments scattered through town, and how Palermo was Sicily’s capital under both sets of rulers. When the Normans seized power from the Arabs in the 11th century, they were so fascinated by their predecessor’s architectural legacy that they continued to include elements of Arabic style in their building designs.Visit Piazza Bellini to see the La Martorana church – famed for its spectacular mosaics – and then stop for photos outside Palermo Cathedral with its elegant Arabic arches and blue-gray dome. Amble through the Baroque square of Quattro Canti (Piazza Vigliena), and head into Piazza Pretoria to admire its 16th-century fountains and palazzi. The city is popular for its colorful markets. Visit Il Capo to saunter around the labyrinth of alleyways, browsing heaving stalls of fresh food and Arabic handicrafts. Spend time at leisure after your market visit, and relax at a cafe of your choice for lunch (own expense). If you want to visit the nearby town of Monreale, your guide can arrange transport for you at an additional cost.Both groups meet back at a prearranged point for the journey to Cefalù, roughly an hour away. One of the sweetest Sicilian seaside towns, Cefalù boasts a historical town center comprising a maze of narrow alleyways strung with washing hung out to dry. Its standout attraction is Cefalù Cathedral, famous for its Mosaic of Christ Pantocractor – a stunning Byzantine mosaic that’s considered as one of the most important pieces of religious artwork in Sicily. Head inside to marvel at the feature with your guide.After exploring the town with your guide and at leisure, return to your coach and travel back to Taormina. Your tour then finishes back at the start point.
Mt Etna and Taormina Day Trip from Cefalu
After pickup from select Cefalu hotels or a nearby location by coach, relax on the scenic journey inland toward towering Mt Etna, the tallest active volcano in Europe and a UNESCO World Heritage site that dominates the Sicilian landscapeDuring your ascent, admire Mt Etna’s varied landscapes including citrus orchards, olive groves, vineyards, fruit trees and aromatic plants growing all over the slopes. Soon you’ll be met with a strange lunar landscape created by the lava — a far cry from the garden-like terrain below.Hop out at the base station at 6,562 feet (2,000 meters) with your guide, and enjoy time to walk around, take in the views and visit the Silvestri Craters, two small extinct craters.Eager to reach the summit? Ride a cable car to a height of 8,202 feet (2,500 meters), or continue traveling the remaining distance by 4x4 jeep, stopping at an astounding 9,843 feet (3,000 meters) — both are at your own expense. Follow your guide around the craters at Mt Etna’s summit, peering into hornitos (small openings that release lava), and learning about volcanic activity in Sicily. At the end of your walk, return to the base station to meet the rest of your group.After free time for lunch in town (own expense), head to nearby Taormina, inarguably one of Sicily’s most beautiful cities. Perched on the side of a mountain, this charming town has been Sicily’s most popular summer destination since the 1800s.Enjoy free time to walk along the main drag, Corso Umberto, lined with high-end designer shops, or saunter along the ancient cobblestone streets surrounding Taormina Old Town.If you wish, visit the Ancient Theatre of Taormina, the city’s most remarkable ancient monument and one of the most revered ruins in Sicily. Learn about the history of this preserved site, built by the Greeks in the 7th century BC, and soak up panoramic views over the Bay of Naxos and Mt Etna.Meet back with your guide at the prearranged time and take the coastal road back to Cefalu, stopping for a photo of the Strait of Messina. Your tour concludes with a drop-off back at the original start point.
Aeolian Islands Day Tour: Lipari and Vulcano from Cefalù
Your adventurous day exploring Sicily’s volcanic archipelago begins with a pickup at your Cefalù-area hotel. You’ll be transported via a comfortable, air-conditioned coach to the port of Milazzo. At Milazzo, board a yacht and head to the island of Lipari, the largest in the Aeolian archipelago. After you arrive in the port, head off on a guided tour of the island's archaeological sites, after which you’ll have time to yourself to explore Lipari Town. Go for a shopping excursion, or sit down for a fresh, Mediterranean lunch. The next stop on the tour is the neighboring (and appropriately named) island of Vulcano, which, with its crater and thermal activity, is a memorable destination. Take advantage of its geological activity and enjoy a mud bath and a paddle in its thermal waters. On the way back to Milazzo, take the opportunity to admire the views from the yacht; you’ll pass beautiful grottos, rock formations, and natural pools as you go. Once you arrive at the port of Milazzo, board a bus back to Cefalù, where you’ll be returned directly to your hotel in the late afternoon.
Sicilian Countryside Day Trip from Cefalu Including Lunch
This delightful landscape excursion takes you to admire the unknown part of the naturalistic Sicily. You will have the possibility to discover authentic Sicilian villages ( Castelbuono, Geraci, Petralia Soprana) and you will learn more about Sicilian lifestyle. We will continue towards the Madonie Park. Stop in Piano Battaglia known for its winter sky resort at 1,600 meters. You will relax and breath fresh air walking through the naturalistic park. Visit of a Sicilian farm where you will admire the old traditional way to make a fresh cheese called "Ricotta", then you will taste it with some bread and local cheese made by the farmer. The visit will continue to explore another charming Sicilian village : Polizzi Generosa, a small village built on a hill of the Madonie Park. Visit of the historical centre and free time at disposal. Lunch in a typical restaurant with Sicilian specialities (wine and water included). In the afternoon return to Cefalù .
Monreale and Palermo Day Trip from Cefalu
After pickup from select Cefalu hotels and locations by coach, relax on the scenic 1-hour drive along the Tyrrhenian coast to Monreale, on the slopes of Monte Caputo overlooking Palermo. Monreale was named for the once numerous citrus orchards that dotted the fertile La Conca d’Oro valley below.Walk with your guide to Monreale Cathedral, considered one of the finest Norman constructions in the world, built as a royal complex in the 12th century. The exterior of the cathedral is rather unassuming, but step inside to be mesmerized by towering arches, glorious golden mosaics and famous artworks. Follow your cathedral tour with some free time to explore the town and enjoy views over the valley.Hop on the coach for a quick drive to Palermo, situated in a wide Tyrrhenian bay at the foot of Monte Pellegrino. Enjoy a walking tour of Sicily’s capital, teeming with impressive art and ruins, Byzantine buildings and Baroque churches. Learn why there are so many Arab-Norman monuments scattered throughout the city, a legacy of both dynasties ruling in Palermo.Visit Piazza Bellini to see La Martorana church, one of Palermo's most famous Norman churches with spectacular Byzantine mosaics inside. Pause for photos outside of Palermo Cathedral, with its elegant Arabic arches and blue-gray dome.After some free time, continue to Teatro Massimo, the opera house, and then saunter through colorful Ballarò Street Market or Mercato di Capo to browse heaving stalls of fresh food and Arabic handicrafts.Then, enjoy some free time for lunch — choose from a variety of local restaurants and cafes to enjoy a traditional Sicilian meal (own expense). In the afternoon, head to the fascinating Capuchin Catacombs of Palermo, built in the 16th century by Palermo’s Capuchin monastery. Originally intended as a burial crypt for monks, the catacombs became a status symbol for Sicilian society. Follow your guide through a spooky web of subterranean passages featuring some 8,000 mummified bodies still dressed in their absolute best. Back above ground, hop in the coach for your return drive to Cefalu. Your tour concludes in the evening when you arrive back at the departure point.