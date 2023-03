An enormous staircase, the Salita Saraceni, winds up through three tiers of city walls in a 30- to 45-minute climb to the summit of La Rocca. From here you have wonderful views of the town below. There are two main access points, both marked by signs for 'Tempio di Diana': take Vicolo Saraceni off Corso Ruggero, or Via Giuseppe Fiore, just to the right (south) of the Banco di Sicilia on Piazza Garibaldi.