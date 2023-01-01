Santuario di Gibilmanna

Sicilians regularly make pilgrimages to pray at this elaborately decorated baroque shrine to the Virgin Mary. During the church's consecration on 17 August 1760, the Virgin is supposed to have shown signs of life, namely restoring sight to two blind worshippers and speech to a mute. The miracle was later confirmed by the Vatican and, consequently, the church has become one of Sicily's most important shrines. The Tyrrhenian Sea views from the belvedere out front are spectacular in clear weather.