Cefalu beach crowded with tourists.

©Fernando Fernández Baliña/Getty Images

Beautiful Cefalù offers a rare combination of tourist attractions: one of Sicliy's finest beaches side-by-side with one of its greatest Arab-Norman architectural masterpieces. The squares, streets and churches of this medieval town are so postcard-pretty that it's no wonder director Giuseppe Tornatore chose to set parts of his much-loved film Cinema Paradiso here.

  • View of coastline and town of Cefalu, Sicily, Italy

    Duomo di Cefalù

    Cefalù

    Cefalù's cathedral is one of the jewels in Sicily's Arab-Norman crown, only equalled in magnificence by the Cattedrale di Monreale and Palermo's Cappella…

  • Spiaggia di Cefalù

    Spiaggia di Cefalù

    Cefalù

    Cefalù's crescent-shaped beach is one of the most popular along the whole Sicilian coast. In summer it is packed, so be sure to arrive early to get a good…

  • Museo Mandralisca

    Museo Mandralisca

    Cefalù

    This small, privately owned museum showcases a collection amassed by parliamentarian, archaeologist and natural-history buff, Baron Mandralisca (1809–64)…

  • Salita Saraceni

    Salita Saraceni

    Cefalù

    An enormous staircase, the Salita Saraceni, winds up through three tiers of city walls in a 30- to 45-minute climb to the summit of La Rocca. From here…

  • Tempio di Diana

    Tempio di Diana

    Cefalù

    Built of massive limestone blocks quarried directly from the mountainside, the megalithic Tempio di Diana dates back to the 4th or 5th century BC. On the…

  • Bastione Capo Marchiafava

    Bastione Capo Marchiafava

    Cefalù

    For fabulous sea views in the heart of Cefalù, make your way to this 17th-century fortification, off Via Bordonaro. Crowds gather here to watch the sunset…

  • Il Castello

    Il Castello

    Cefalù

    Apart from a few loose rocks and low crenellated walls, there is nothing left of Il Castello, a Norman castle built atop the old Arab citadel that once…

  • Lavatoio

    Lavatoio

    Cefalù

    Descend the curving stone steps to this picturesque cluster of 16th-century wash basins, built over a spring that was well known in antiquity.

