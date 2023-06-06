Montana

Overview

Welcome to Big Sky Country, where the Great Plains hit the Rockies and just about anything seems possible. Wilderness areas rule out here, whether it's the pre-Yellowstone valleys of Montana's south to Absaroka Beartooth, Bob Marshall or the American Prairie Reserve and the horizons-without-end in Montana's rural heartland. Not far away, Missoula and Bozeman are hip urban centers rich in brewpubs, great restaurants and scenes of emerging culinary excellence. Montana is also home to Little Big Horn Battlefield and, the state's major drawcard, the sculpted peaks of Glacier National Park, one of the most dramatically beautiful corners of the continent.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  A family of goats near Gunsight Pass in Glacier National Park

    Glacier National Park

    Montana

    The rival of any of the United States' most spectacular national parks, including Yellowstone, Yosemite and the Grand Canyon, Glacier National Park is…

  Hidden Lake, Glacier National Park, Montana

    Logan Pass

    Glacier National Park

    Perched above the tree line, atop the wind-lashed Continental Divide, and blocked by snow for most of the year, 6646ft Logan Pass – named for William R…

  Miners' cabins in a ghost town at 6000 ft elevation in the Montana wilderness.

    Garnet Ghost Town

    Montana

    More than a dozen buildings preserved in a state of 'arrested decay' transport you back to gold-rush days, when cities were built overnight and vanished…

  Glacier National Park, mountains, summer, swimming

    Rising Sun

    Glacier National Park

    You’ll welcome this handy pit stop on Going-to-the-Sun Rd, with useful tourist facilities including a motel, restaurant, showers, small grocery and boat…

  • Museum of the Rockies

    Museum of the Rockies

    Bozeman & Gallatin Valley

    The most entertaining museum in Montana should not be missed. It has stellar displays on the geological history of the Rockies, and dinosaur exhibits…

  • Museum of the Plains Indian

    Museum of the Plains Indian

    Glacier National Park

    You wouldn't guess it from the outside, but this museum, housed in a nondescript brick building, has an exceptional collection of costumes, art, craftwork…

  • Beautiful colorful sunset over St. Mary Lake and wild goose island in Glacier national park; Shutterstock ID 306129650; Your name (First / Last): Emma Sparks; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Best_in_the_US_POIs

    St Mary Lake

    Glacier National Park

    Located on the park’s dryer eastern side, where the mountains melt imperceptibly into the Great Plains, St Mary Lake lies in a deep, glacier-carved valley…

Planning Tools

Expert guidance to help you plan your trip

Best Things to Do

Explore the best of Big Sky Country with our guide to the top activities in Montana.

Best Places to Visit

From stunning national parks to fascinating historic towns, here are the best places to visit in Montana.

Best Time to Visit

With so much wilderness right on the doorstep, there's always something to do in Montana at any time of year. Here are the best times to come.

Transportation

From car to train, find your way around Montana with our guide to transportation across the state.

Money and Costs

Here are our top budget tips, along with a guide to daily costs, for a cost-effective trip to Montana.

Traveling with Kids

Build a tradition with your family to return to again and again at one of these nostalgic and chic summer resort camps.

Best Road Trips

Wherever you choose to drive in Montana, beautiful sights await. Here are a few suggestions for exploring the best of Big Sky Country by road. 

Articles

Latest stories from Montana

Canoeing at the ranch at Paws Up resort in Montana

Camping

Best US family camp-style resorts for a throwback summer getaway

Mar 20, 2025 • 8 min read

