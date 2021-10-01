Glacier National Park

Lake McDonald Glacier National Park Montana.

Few places on earth are as magnificent and pristine as Glacier. Protected in 1910 during the first flowering of the American conservationist movement, Glacier ranks with Yellowstone, Yosemite and the Grand Canyon among the United States' most astounding natural wonders.

    Logan Pass

    Glacier National Park

    Perched above the tree line, atop the wind-lashed Continental Divide, and blocked by snow for most of the year, 6646ft Logan Pass – named for William R…

    Rising Sun

    Glacier National Park

    You’ll welcome this handy pit stop on Going-to-the-Sun Rd, with useful tourist facilities including a motel, restaurant, showers, small grocery and boat…

  • Museum of the Plains Indian

    Museum of the Plains Indian

    Glacier National Park

    You wouldn't guess it from the outside, but this museum, housed in a nondescript brick building, has an exceptional collection of costumes, art, craftwork…

    St Mary Lake

    Glacier National Park

    Located on the park’s dryer eastern side, where the mountains melt imperceptibly into the Great Plains, St Mary Lake lies in a deep, glacier-carved valley…

    Apgar Village

    Glacier National Park

    Supporting little more than a couple of lodges, a gift shop or two, a recommended outdoor gear outfitter and a restaurant with an adjoining window for ice…

    Lake McDonald Valley

    Glacier National Park

    Greener and wetter than the St Mary Valley, the Lake McDonald Valley harbors the park’s largest lake and some of its densest and oldest temperate…

    Bird Woman Falls

    Glacier National Park

    Standing at the artificially created Weeping Wall, look across the valley to this distant natural watery spectacle; the spectacular Bird Woman Falls drops…

    Jackson Glacier Overlook

    Glacier National Park

    This popular pull-over, located a short walk from the Gunsight Pass trailhead, offers telescopic views of the park’s fifth-largest glacier, which sits…

Destination Practicalities

A first-time guide to Glacier National Park

Jun 27, 2024 • 6 min read

