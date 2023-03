You wouldn't guess it from the outside, but this museum, housed in a nondescript brick building, has an exceptional collection of costumes, art, craftwork and artifacts honoring the culture of the Crow, Cree, Sioux, Cheyenne and, above all, the Blackfeet. Ernie Heavy Runner sits at the desk in front and can act as a guide if you choose. You can also chat with local artisans working in an attached gallery.