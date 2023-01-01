St Mary Visitor Center

Houses interesting exhibits on wildlife, geology and Native American culture and history, as well as an auditorium featuring slide shows and ranger talks. For over 35 years, the Native America Speaks program has connected visitors with the stories, history and culture of the Blackfeet, Salish, and Kootenai tribes. Check the seasonal schedule for days and times. Also has a good gift shop.

An astronomical observatory was opened at the visitor center in late August 2019; expect public programs to begin soon to take advatage of the dark, starry nights here.