Just off Going-to-the-Sun Rd and adjacent to a shuttle stop lies this narrow canyon carved over millennia by the gushing glacial meltwaters of Baring Creek. Look out for picturesque Baring Bridge, a classic example of rustic Going-to-the-Sun Rd architecture, and follow a short trail down to misty Baring Falls. Most of the tree cover in this area was thinned out by the 2015 Reynolds Creek fire.

The nearby Baring Creek Cabin (also known as the Sun Camp Fireguard Cabin) was destroyed by the fire.