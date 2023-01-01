Garnet Ghost Town

More than a dozen buildings preserved in a state of 'arrested decay' transport you back to gold-rush days, when cities were built overnight and vanished almost as quickly. It's an evocative place, having been founded in the late 19th century, but deserted since the 1930s. Located 40 miles east of Missoula on dirt forest roads, accessible (and signposted) off the Missoula–Butte road (90) – check the website for detailed directions. Call in advance to arrange a guided tour.