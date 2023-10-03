Shop
Bozeman is what all those formerly hip, now-overrun Colorado mountain towns used to be like. The laid-back, old-school rancher legacy still dominates over the New West pioneers with their mountain bikes, skis and climbing racks. But that's changing rapidly. It is now one of the fastest-growing towns in America.
Bozeman & Gallatin Valley
The most entertaining museum in Montana should not be missed. It has stellar displays on the geological history of the Rockies, and dinosaur exhibits…
American Computer & Robotics Museum
Bozeman & Gallatin Valley
If you have even one bit of computer geek in you (and caught the pun), visit this eclectic collection of artifacts covering landmarks in computer…
Bozeman & Gallatin Valley
Known around town as the Emerson, this nonprofit art collective occupying an old school is the place to plug into Bozeman’s culture scene. Retail…
Bozeman & Gallatin Valley
The former town jail does a good job presenting local history and famous residents (including one Gary Cooper).
Best Things to Do
With top-rate museums, great hiking routes and tasty craft brews, there are many fantastic experiences in Bozeman, MontanaRead article
Best Time to Visit
Bozeman reveals a different face with each passing season. Here are the best times to visit.Read article
Things to Know
Bozeman is the gateway to Montana's great outdoors. Plan a successful visit with these tips on booking, health, safety and etiquette.Read article
Free Things to Do
You don’t have to spend a fortune to have fun in Bozeman, Montana. Here are our picks for the best free art, activities, camping, performances and more.Read article
Day Trips
Bozeman offers an embarrassment of scenic splendor just a short drive from downtown. Here's our pick of the best day trips for a taster of mighty Montana.Read article
Money and Costs
By Montana standards, Bozeman is an expensive place for a vacation, but budget trips are perfectly possible if you follow these top tips for saving money.Read article
