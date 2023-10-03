Bozeman & Gallatin Valley

Bozeman is what all those formerly hip, now-overrun Colorado mountain towns used to be like. The laid-back, old-school rancher legacy still dominates over the New West pioneers with their mountain bikes, skis and climbing racks. But that's changing rapidly. It is now one of the fastest-growing towns in America.

  • Museum of the Rockies

    Museum of the Rockies

    Bozeman & Gallatin Valley

    The most entertaining museum in Montana should not be missed. It has stellar displays on the geological history of the Rockies, and dinosaur exhibits…

  • American Computer & Robotics Museum

    American Computer & Robotics Museum

    Bozeman & Gallatin Valley

    If you have even one bit of computer geek in you (and caught the pun), visit this eclectic collection of artifacts covering landmarks in computer…

  • Emerson Cultural Center

    Emerson Cultural Center

    Bozeman & Gallatin Valley

    Known around town as the Emerson, this nonprofit art collective occupying an old school is the place to plug into Bozeman’s culture scene. Retail…

  • Gallatin History Museum

    Gallatin History Museum

    Bozeman & Gallatin Valley

    The former town jail does a good job presenting local history and famous residents (including one Gary Cooper).

Ultimate weekend in Big Sky, Montana View from atop Beehive Basin trail Photo by Ann Douglas Lott

Tips & Advice

How to spend 4 days in Big Sky, Montana

Sep 10, 2024 • 9 min read

